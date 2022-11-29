Financial management: State to file affidavit in HC on its stand on 100-day work scheme

KOLKATA: The state government will file an affidavit stating its position on allegations of financial mismanagement in the 100-day job guarantee scheme made in a PIL by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.



The High Court had asked the state government to file an affidavit.

The petitioner alleged that fake job cards were prepared to misuse and misappropriate the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds in the state.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the state government to file an affidavit before the court stating its position on the allegations made by Adhikari within two weeks.The court said that the petitioner and the Union government may file their affidavits in reply to it within one week after that.

The PIL will come up for hearing again on December 20, the bench directed.Meanwhile, as per estimates of the state P& RD department Rs 6750 crore is due from Centre under 100 days work scheme.