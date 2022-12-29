Financial Irregularities: Panchayat Pradhan Held





Police have arrested Gram Panchayat Pradhan of Shahntipur I, Sk Selim Ali in connection with financial irregularities. The development takes place within 24 hours after he was forced to resign from his post.

Trinamool Congress has asked Ali, a leader at Tamluk organizational unit under East Midnapore to resign. Allegations surfaced against him proved to be true. Several complaints were raised against him with the 'Ek Daake Abhishek' campaign that was initiated following the instruction of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He on a number of occasions spoke about zero tolerance when it comes to corruption among the party leaders. 'Ek Daake Abhishek' was started to listen to the public grievances and it received complaints from various quarters.

Earlier this month, the Pradhan, Upapradhan and the Anchal Sabhapati of Marshida Gram Panchayat in East Midnapore resigned within 24 hours after Abhishek Banerjee had asked them to do so due to non performance. Those who resigned include Jhum Mondol (Pradhan), Ramakrishna Mondol (Upa Pradhan) and Gautam Misra (Trinamool Anchal Sabhapati). On his way to the College ground to address a public meeting, Banerjee went to Marshida Gram Panchayat and talked to the people. The people had various grievances, which he patiently listened to and found that the Pradhan, Upa Pradhan and the Anchal president had miserably failed to serve the people.

Following the instruction of Banerjee, West Midnapore district Trinamool Congress recently asked the Chairman of Kharagpur Municipality to submit his resignation immediately. Ajit Maity, co-ordinator of West Midnapore and MLA from Pingla, asked Pradip Sarkar, Chairman of Kharagpur Municipality to resign immediately.

Banerjee on several occasions said that corrupt party men will not be given tickets in the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.