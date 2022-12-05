'Fight in me lives on, will never let rights of people be threatened'

KOLKATA: Revisiting her 26 days hunger strike of 2006 against the forceful acquisition of farms lands in Singur by the then Left Front government in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee—16 years later—said that the 'fight' lives on within her and she would never let the 'rights of the people be threatened.'



Taking to her official Twitter handle, the Trinamool supremo wrote: "16 yrs ago today, I began my hunger strike for the farmers of Singur & rest of the nation.It was my moral duty to fight for those who were left helpless due to the greed of the powerful. That fight in me lives on. I'll never let the rights of my people be threatened!"

On December 4, 2006 Mamata Banerjee started her hunger strike to protest against the forcible acquisition of farm lands by the then Left Front government to set up an automobile factory by the Tata Motors in Singur. There was resistance from the local people. Banerjee joined the movement and launched a hunger strike. Banerjee had promised to return the land, which was taken away from the unwilling farmers. After coming to power in 2011, the TMC-led state government moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's order upholding land allocation to Tata group to set up a car plant at Singur. The Supreme Court set aside the High Court's order and held that the acquisition could not be said to be for a 'public purpose.' Hence, the apex court ordered that the land should be remitted back to farmers. Thereafter, the Trinamool-led state government returned the land to the unwilling farmers.

Mamata Banerjee continues to protest against the anti-people steps of the Centre. She was first to criticise the demonetisation and had described it 'as a draconian decision' that would ruin the economy of the country. Later, economists across the globe echoed her opinion.

Against the imposition of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act, Banerjee had launched a sustained movement. She continues to be the face of the people, who are oppressed, abused and allegedly threatened by the BJP-led Centre, the TMC claims.