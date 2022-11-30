FIFA World Cup: Betting racket busted, five arrested

KOLKATA: Five persons were arrested from a hotel on Elliot Road for allegedly running a betting racket on Monday night.



Acting on a tip off, a team of Kolkata Police Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) conducted a raid at the said hotel and found five people were engaged in betting while the match between South Korea and Ghana was going on in Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Police found that these five persons were the bookies. Money was being sent through online payment method which were being credited in multiple bank accounts.

The accused pesons were watching live match and conducting the betting on several aspects like, how many goals missed, how many fouls committed and others.

Cops suspect that the mastermind of this racket is at Dubai.

Police are grilling the arrested bookies to find out who else are involved in

the racket.