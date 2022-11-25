Feed data into Oxycare portal: All state-run hospitals told

KOLKATA: State Health department has issued guidelines on oxygen management at all the government health facilities. An order issued by the department mentioned that concerned hospital authorities have to make necessary entries regarding the usage of oxygen in the Oxygen Management portal and Oxycare Portal.



The IT branch of the state Health department will coordinate and train hospitals in data entry and portal management. The department has planned to arrange an online training programme for primary health centres up to the level of medical college where online data entry in oxygen portals regarding the management of oxygen in health facilities would be discussed.

All the district oxygen committees, representatives of various medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, block primary health centers have been asked to take part in the online training. The move will help the hospitals to ensure better management of oxygen resources in the health facilities. It will also help the health officials to keep a tab on the usage and requirements of oxygen in hospitals through a centralized data information system.

The Bengal government has already decided to undertake the Health Professional Registry (HPR) to lay emphasis on its overall attempt to set up a robust digital infrastructure. All the principals of medical colleges, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts and also the District Magistrates have been told to ensure that hospital

authorities should take immediate initiatives to complete the health professional registry for all healthcare service providers attached to a particular health establishment within the stipulated time.

The state Health department is in process of strengthening the existing infrastructure and also to create a robust IT platform to provide health services to one and all. IT platforms will be given a further boost to monitor the health scheme on a real-time basis.

Once digitised, the data will not only help the department to ensure better healthcare to people will also fix accountability of health professionals. Incidentally, a committee was constituted to execute the function with the Hospital Information Management System which is

going to start its operation soon for digitisation of different registers maintained by the Nursing Personnel.