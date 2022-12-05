'Fake TET 2022 admit card made viral to malign board'

KOLKATA: Fake admit cards of a few Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2022 candidates, bearing improper names of examination centres, had been circulated on social media.



The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had spotted a similar fake admit card of a candidate named Ramesh Mudi. In the fake TET admit card of the candidate, it was mentioned that his centre of examination was University of Punjab in Lahore, Pakistan. The WBBPE published the original admit

card which stated that Mudi's examination centre is Ramananda Centenary College in Purulia.

In a notice, the WBBPE stated, "It has come to the notice of the Board that fake, forged and superimposed Admit Card of Ramesh Mudi (candidate of TET-2022) son of Gagan Mudi of Purulia has been made viral electronically, probably to create chaos in ensuing TET-2022 examination and to malign the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in particular and the Department of School Education, Government of West Bengal at large."

The primary education board has mentioned that they will be compelled to take appropriate action against the culprits, if such type of blackmailing efforts is repeated in future.

The TET exam is going to be held across the state on December 11 and the admit cards have been issued from December 30.

Ever since this, a couple of more fake admit cards were reportedly circulated on

social media.