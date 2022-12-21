Fake call centre & placement agency busted, 14 arrested

KOLKATA: The Bidhannagar Police busted a fake call centre-cum-placement agency from an office in Chinar Park on Monday night.



Police have arrested 14 youths, including two of the directors, of the fake placement agency styled as Blue Aviation Services from the said office from where the racket was running. On Tuesday all the accused persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court and four of them were remanded to police custody for four days.

According to police, the accused persons have duped many job seekers of several lakhs of rupees in the name of providing jobs in the aviation sector.

The job aspirants were compelled to give heavy amounts of money on one pretext or the other. After receiving the money, the accused persons used to hand over fake appointment letters.

On Monday a youth, identified as Hakim Sheikh of Jagannathpur in Murshidabad was given two fake appointment letters. When he went to the place mentioned in the letter for joining, he came to know that the appointment letters were forged.

Later he lodged the complaint. During the raid cops seized four computers, one laptop, 17 smartphones, two routers along with several incriminating documents and debit cards from the said office.