'Fake antiseptic cream seized from two shops'

KOLKATA: The Enforcement branch recovered fake tubes of an antiseptic cream after raiding two shops in Bagnan and Shyampur on Thursday, as per reports.



It has been reported that the customers were unable to see any effect after applying the cream bought from the shops, apparently selling fake cream, in the area. Few of the customers complained to the company. They filed a complaint with the police based on the consumer reaction.

After receiving the information on fake tubes of cream doing the rounds, the police first raided Deora Bazar in Shyampur and then Nuntia Bazar in Bagnan, as per reports.

The police reportedly found traces of the fake cream in two shops there and they have confiscated the goods of the two shops. According to a news agency, the packaging of the cream tubes as well as the address mentioned on them were copied with precession. The manufacturers couldn't be contacted for comments.