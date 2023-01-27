Eye on polls: Amit Shah is likely to visit state on February 12

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengal on February 12. He is expected to hold two rallies on the same day.



According to sources, the Shah may take part in rallies at Arambagh in Hooghly and Suri in Birbhum.

He may also hold organisational meetings within the party to strengthen the party ahead of Panchayat elections.

Incidentally, JP Nadda, BJP’s national president had recently visited the state.

He had held the party’s organisational meeting in Nadia’s Bethuadahari earlier this month.

The BJP Central leaders are trying to revive the party ahead of Panchayat polls.