Eye on polls: Abhishek to address public meet at Ranaghat on Dec 17

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a public meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia district on December 17.



Over the years, Ranaghat has turned into a BJP stronghold. In 2021 Assembly election, BJP managed to win three constituencies there. Partha Sarathi Chatterjee is the MLA from Ranaghat North – West, while Asim Biswas is the MLA from Ranaghat North-East and Mukutmani Adhikari is the MLA from Ranaghat South.

Jagannath Sarkar is the BJP MP from Ranaghat.

Though the date of the Panchayat election has not been announced yet, Trinamool Congress wants to strengthen its organisation upto the booth-level. At the same time, Abhishek Banerjee wants to assess people's response there. The people have been benefitted by the projects that are being implemented by the state government.

Several people from the Matua community live in Nadia district. The BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and state president Sukanta Majumdar, during their visits to the district, told people that the Centre would shortly implement National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act. Opposing this, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had said over and again that NRC and CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. She told people that as people are already citizens of India, the question of CAA and NRC does not arise.

Political experts said Abhishek's meeting is important as the Panchayat election is drawing near. His direction to the leaders and his views on CAA and NRC are crucial.

Trinamool Congress will hold a workers' convention in Shantipur on December 16. Swapan Debnath, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay and Moloy Ghatak would be present. The weavers of Nadia district will attend the convention.