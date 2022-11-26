Expo on Sri Aurobindo begins in Chandannagore

KOLKATA: A four-day pictorial exhibition on the life and works of Sri Aurobindo was inaugurated at Chandannagore College on Thursday.



It has been organised by Chandannagore Barasat gate Cultural Organization, Chandannagore Smrititirtha and Chandannagore College.

It was inaugurated by Arjun Ghosh, principal of Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy. Ram Chakraborty, Mayor of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation was the Chief Guest. Debashis Sarkar, principal of Chandannagore College was also present at the function. The exhibition will remain open from 4pm to 8pm till November 27.

After getting clearance as not guilty in the Alipore Bomb case, Sri Aurobindo left for Chandannagore after giving lectures in some places like Uttarpara.

He finally left for Puducherry on March 31, 1910. Seventy rare photographs of Sri Aurobino have been put up in the exhibition.

Sri Ramakrishna Swami Vivekananda Sri Aurobindo Nilay has been engaged in spreading the message of Sri Aurobindo among the youth. Youth conferences are held to spread his message on nationalism.

Sri Aurobindo saw the partition, which he did not like. His book Life Divine has been received by the readers across the globe. Sanjay Bhattacharya, one of the important members of Nilay went to Puducherry to bring the rare photographs.