Expert panel formed to audit referral cases in govt hosps

KOLKATA: Concerned over the referrals of pregnant mothers, the state Health department has formed an expert committee for auditing the referrals so that necessary interventions can be made. The state Health department has been able to bring down the referral cases to a reasonable extent, but pregnant mothers' referral is still a major worry.



"Intensive monitoring and intervention has contributed in bringing down referral cases, but pregnant mothers referral is still a major worry. So, we are compiling the data of every such mother and we have formed a committee to conduct audit of every single case and make necessary interventions for curbing the same," a senior official of state Health department said.

According to sources in the Health department, the referral rate in certain hospitals had dipped below 3 per cent from more than 30 per cent in March- the Imambara District Hospital in Chinsurah, Hooghly being one glaring example. Jalpaiguri district hospital which has been converted to medical college two -three months back has also seen a significant dip in patient referral from over 20 per cent to 5 per cent . In Nandigram District hospital where referral was above 20 per cent has now come down to 4 per cent.

In March, the state has identified 39 odd hospitals which were referring patients more than the accepted standard of 7 per cent. Now, there are only 10 such hospitals in that list and we are making all necessary interventions in these hospitals too for reducing referral cases," the

official added.

In certain parameters like major surgeries conducted by a surgeon, the Healthcare facilities have seen improvement. The same is applicable in case of doctors attending OPD patients too.

In April- a surgeon would conduct 18 major surgery on an average in a month and presently it has risen to 25. A doctor who would attend 500 patients a month in OPD is now seeing 600.

The number of eye surgeries have also gone up with the introduction of Chokher Alo project and availability of necessary implant equipment have also contributed to rise in orthopedic surgeries.

"The Health department under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ushered in a robust infrastructure development in all hospitals right from the block level. So the authorities should ensure that no patient is denied treatment. We are taking strong action against hospitals flouting this," the official added.