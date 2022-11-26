Exhibition on actor Rabi Ghosh inaugurated

KOLKATA: A month-long exhibition on the life and works of Rabi Ghosh, one of the best actors of Bengali cinema, was inaugurated at the museum of the descendants of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury in Behala on Thursday. Ghosh was born on November 24, 1931.



The exhibition has been organised by Sabarna Roy Chowdhury Paribar Parishad. The exhibition will continue till December 24.

The exhibition features innumerable photographs of Ghosh, which are rare. They have been provided by Baishakhi Debi, his wife.

Many daily items, which he used, have been put on display. Ghosh was an avid sports lover and a golfer. He used to play golf at RGTC.

Rabi Ghosh was the favourite actor of Satyajit Roy and had played the key roles of his two immortal films, namely 'Goopi Gayen Bagha Bayen' and 'Hirak Rajar Deshe.'

His role as domestic help in 'Galpo Holeo Sattyi', directed by Tapan Sinha, shows his class. He was closely associated with Utpal Dutta and took part in the dramas directed by him.

'Abhijan' (1962), 'Aranyer Din Ratri' (1970), 'Hirak Rajar Deshe' (1980), and 'Padma Nadir Majhi' (1993) are some of his memorable movies.