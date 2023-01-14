‘Epitome of disrespect, BJP MP performed Ganga Aarti incorrectly’

KOLKATA: Sharing a video of BJP MP Saumitra Khan performing Ganga Aarti, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged on the social media that the saffron leader performed the same ‘incorrectly’ and dubbed the action as an ‘epitome of disrespect.’ The state’s ruling party alleged that such an action was a ‘shoddy attempt to gain media attention.’ It has been alleged that Saumitra Khan had performed Ganga Aarti in an anti-clockwise manner. However, the Millennium Post couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video shared by the TMC on social media.



“EPITOME OF DISRESPECT! BJP’s shoddy attempt to gain media attention revealed yet again @BJP4Bengal MP @KhanSaumitra performs ‘Ganga Aarti’ in the wrong way. BJP’s lectures on DISRESPECT for people’s religious sentiments falls short in front of their sheer HYPOCRISY,” the party tweeted on Friday from its official handle. In another tweet, TMC mentioned: “While BJP State President @DrSukantaBJP claimed that ‘Ganga Aarti’ was not permitted, @BJP4Bengal MP @KhanSaumitra performed the same but INCORRECTLY. Firstly, did BJP CONTRADICT their own claim? Secondly, how many more times will the BJP DISRESPECT the religious beliefs of people?”

Ever since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that Ganga Aarti would be performed at Babughat in the city, similar to how it is done in Varanasi, BJP had been training their guns at the TMC, accusing the state’s ruling party of trying to mislead people. The BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had claimed that the TMC was not allowing the BJP to perform Ganga Aarti at Babughat.

His comment had come in the wake of police reportedly refusing permission to BJP to carry out the ritual while the G-20 event was being held in the city, requiring a high security arrangement.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Partha Bhowmick had said the saffron leader had also committed a ‘blunder’ on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday when he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘Vivekananda reborn.’ ‘This is an insult to Swamiji,’ he added.