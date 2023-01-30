‘Ensure plastic bags with thickness above 120 microns used at venue’

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has issued directives for compliance of environmental norms during Kolkata Book Fair.



The WBPCB urged to ensure that plastic carry bags above 120 microns thickness are used within the Boimela Prangan.In this connection, the authorities should take undertaking from all participants/book sellers/ traders, who are putting up stalls in the fair. There should be no use of single-use plastic cutlery and thermocol for decoration within the venue of the fair.

Cutlery made of single-use plastic cutlery and thermocol is completely banned. The use of thermocol for decoration is also banned since July 1, 2022 across the State. Use of plastic carry bags below 120 microns is also banned with effect from December 31, 2022. The book fair organisers have also been directed to strictly implement Noise Rules, 2000.

As per, the Notification of Environment Department being No EN/507/3C-65/2019(Part-1) Dated 4th March, 2020 all the audio systems/microphones are to be fitted with sound limiting device as per the specification and standards notified by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

All the sound systems to be used within the venue of the fair should be fitted with sound limiters. There should be strict compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules.

The organisers should put sufficient number of bins in different places within the venue of the fair, especially at food court area and they should be in touch with the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, so that the solid waste should not be accumulated within the Mela premises for a longer period of time. All the waste accumulated there should be removed every day.

WBPCB is the statutory regulatory authority in respect of environmental pollution in the State, empowered under provisions of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Environment (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1986.