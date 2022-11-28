Enrolment form of lawyers: PIL filed to include mother's name

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has sought response of the Bar Council of India and its West Bengal counterpart on a prayer that enrolment application forms for advocates should also include space for information relating to mothers in addition to that of father and husband.



Petitioner Mrinalini Majumdar, an advocate, claimed in the PIL that forms for enrolment and identity cards of the State Bar Council of West Bengal continue to depict an "overpowering streak of patriarchy". The petitioner claimed that forms for enrolment and identity cards issued by the Bar Council do not contain any column for mentioning particulars of mothers.A division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed the Bar Council to file an affidavit-in-opposition within four weeks.

In its order earlier this week, the court said the State Bar Council of West Bengal, which is also a respondent in the petition, may file its affidavit within the same period, while the petitioner may file reply to these in another one week after that. The matter will come up for hearing on February 6, the bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed.

The petitioner's lawyer Phiroze Edulji prayed for a direction to the chairperson of the State Bar Council that the application form for enrolment and the identity card must include space for mother's identification.

It was also prayed that the records of already enrolled advocates who wish to put their maternal identification be amended and new identity cards issued. The petitioner claimed that a child of a single mother is also a citizen of this country, and no one can infringe any of his/her fundamental rights guaranteed under our Constitution.