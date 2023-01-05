English version of CM’s ‘Kabita Bitan’ to be unveiled at Book Fair

The English version of ‘Kabita Bitan, a collection of poems written by the Bengal Chief Minister is likely to be unveiled at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair, which will be inaugurated on January 30.

It is expected that some other books written by Banerjee for children and also on contemporary political scenarios may also be made available at the book fair. Chief Minister Banerjee will inaugurate the book fair.

It may be mentioned here that Banerjee had received the Bangla Academy Award for her literary pursuit. Banerjee’s ‘Kabita Bitan’ was launched at the 2020 Kolkata Book Fair. The book contains 946 poems written by her.

Spain would be the focal theme country at the Book Fair, which will continue till February 12. This will be the second time after 2006 that Spain has been selected as the theme country at the International Kolkata Book Fair.