EMU rake collides with local train, none hurt; loco pilot suspended

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway suspended the loco pilot of the empty EMU rake after it collided sideways with Sealdah Ranaghat local on Wednesday. According to the initial investigation, it was established that the loco pilot had overshoot signal.



The two trains collided near the Sealdah station car shed on Wednesday, leading to disturbance in train services on the sub-urban line of Sealdah Main section. According to the Eastern Railway official, no passenger was injured. The incident took place at around 11:47 am. The side collision took place between the Sealdah Ranaghat local (31621 UP) which departed from the Sealdah station from platform number six and an empty EMU rake was being moved towards the car shed from platform number 4.

According to railway officials, a side collision resulted in the derailment of two wheels of the empty EMU rake. Immediately after the collision, the boarded passengers of the Ranaghat EMU local were evacuated. They were shifted to safety on foot. The collision had led to a disruption in the train movement on up sub-urban line of Sealdah Main Line. The trains on the line that were

supposed to enter Sealdah

were stopped as the railway officials were working on clearance work. Many passengers of these trains were forced to get down and walk to Sealdah platforms through rail lines.

Since there were a huge number of passengers on rail lines, the Railway Police

Force as well as Government Railway Police were deployed. Immediately after the collision, they were called in from their duties on different platforms to oversee passenger safety. There were railway officials

on ground guiding the

passengers who walked their way to the platforms. Normal train movement was completely restored from 2:10 pm in both up and

down directions.