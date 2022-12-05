Elderly dies of dengue at Beliaghata ID Hosp

KOLKATA: Manjurika Roy (80), a resident of Patuli died of dengue at Beliaghata ID Hospital on Monday afternoon. She was admitted to the hospital on November 30 with diarrhea. Her health condition deteriorated from Sunday.



Couple of days ago a 38-year-old died at the same hospital. He was identified as Akramul Mollah, a resident of Bhangar in South 24-Parganas.

Dengue situation has much improved in the state with the drop in the mercury. The city hospitals have also seen the number of dengue patients admitted to their establishments going down. The admission flow for dengue patients has dropped significantly. The dengue situation turned worse due to sporadic rainfall during Kali Puja.