Efforts on to identify lawyers who protested outside HC courtroom

KOLKATA: After Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s order to identify the lawyers who protested outside the courtroom on Monday, the process of identification of the agitators has started.



Moreover, a group of lawyers had approached the Bar Council of India and submitted a memorandum on Thursday afternoon, while claiming that the incident has reportedly damaged the image of lawyers. They reportedly demanded that those involved in the incident should be identified and punished. A group of lawyers had participated in the boycott by gathering outside courtroom number 13 with placards on Monday. Due to the boycott, the hearing in the court of Justice Mantha was closed for more than an hour. Another section of lawyers had to forcefully open the doors after clashing with the agitating lawyers.

The chaos forced Justice Mantha to leave the courtroom which meant that he could not preside over cases scheduled to be heard in his court on Monday. It has been reported that more than 300 cases were listed for that day.

Chaos in Calcutta High Court continued on Tuesday as a group of High Court lawyers in a letter allegedly proposed a boycott of Justice Mantha’s courtroom. Thereafter, Justice Mantha ordered the security force outside the courtroom to be increased to ensure that the path of no lawyer entering the courtroom is blocked by the protesting lawyers.The advocate general Soumendra Nath Mookherjee had regretted the “boycott” of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s courtroom.