Effective Industrial Relations can catalyse dev, says Min at conclave

Industrial Relations (IR) is the bridge between the company and the workforce. An effective IR acts as a catalyst to take the development forward by taking inputs from both the management and the union, state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said at the eighth IR conclave on Wednesday.

Chattopadhyay shared that with the change in economy the outlook of both union and management has evolved while addressing the Conclave organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Kolkata as the Chief Guest.

He further added that without industries there will be no more requirement of unions. So, the personnel engaged in Industrial Relations of an organisation should work towards integrating the views of both the stakeholders for the sake of industrial growth which will contribute to the overall development of the country. The Conclave focused on the theme- The Way Forward, which included sessions on the future role of the trade unions’ in India’s Industrial growth and deciphering of the new abnormal.

Taking the theme of the conclave as the focal point, Chattopadhyay urged the industries to look ahead and develop a scenario which benefits the state and country at large. He asked the representatives from different industry houses to take responsibility and commitment, not only for their companies but to the country as well.

Other dignitaries including CII Eastern Region HR Gautam Ray, Director (Personnel and IR) Vinay Ranjan and ED Corporate HR Ajay Sahoo were present at the Conclave. Three sessions were held for the participants. It included the CEOs session on the new abnormalities where questions on prioritisation of innovation and strengthening an organisation’s technology capabilities in the face of digital disruptions were discussed.

An important discussion on diversity and inclusion addressing its crucial inclusion as the core of organisation’s culture was pondered upon.

There was a discussion that the diversity and inclusion should be taken more than policies and headcounts.