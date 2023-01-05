ED moves HC to withdraw protection plea of Maneka Gambhir

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved to Calcutta High Court seeking an order to dismiss the defence plea of Maneka Gambhir as the Division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava did not intervene in the matter and suggested the central agency approach the Single Bench in connection with the cattle smuggling case probe.

On Wednesday, ED appealed before the High Court to withdraw the protection of Gambhir.

Earlier Gambhir appeared before the ED officer with High Court protection.

After ED moved the Division Bench with an appeal to dismiss the protection as the order was given on basis of the summon which has expired. The hearing of the appeal of ED is expected to take place on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Gambhir had moved the High Court challenging the ED’s summon to question her in Delhi in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya had directed the central agency to question Gambhir in their Kolkata office and not to take any coercive measure against her.