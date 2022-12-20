ED faces legal quagmire to interrogate Anubrata in the national capital

KOLKATA: Though the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Anubrata Mondal to Delhi for interrogation in connection with a money laundering case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the order could not be implemented as another case related to the jurisdiction is still pending in the Delhi High Court.



After Anubrata was arrested by the ED, the central agency had appealed for a production warrant at the Rouse Avenue court. Anubrata's lawyer had raised question about the jurisdiction of the Rouse Avenue Court. On Monday after the production warrant was issued, Anubrata moved Delhi High Court challenging the order of the Rouse Avenue Court.

Anubrata's lawyer Kapil Sibbal mentioned that the ED had registered the case in Bengal and all the allegations of buying properties are there. Then how come Anubrata can be taken to Delhi.The lawyer representing ED, claimed that Anubrata bought flats in Ghaziabad and Chittaranjan Park in Delhi NCR. The next hearing of the case was deferred for four weeks. Before the hearing of this case, the production warrant cannot be executed. However, Anubrata was allowed to argue regarding the jurisdictional matter in the Rouse Avenue Court.