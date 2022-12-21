Eco-friendly: Two-day workshop on making green crackers commences

budge budge: Day after state Environment minister Manas Bhunia assured of all possible support to the firecracker industry for augmenting the production of green crackers, the firecracker manufacturers across the state received hands-on training and demonstration in the production of green crackers with minimum pollution from scientists of NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) at Nandarampur village under Budge Budge police station area in South 24-Parganas.



The two-day workshop that kicked off on Monday witnessed 100 odd manufacturers from different parts of the state — namely Howrah, Hooghly, Midnapore and various other parts of South 24-Parganas joined the session that was led by Sadhana Rayalu, Chief Scientist from NEERI.

"They are all aware of the method of producing firecrackers. However, as per directions of the Supreme Court they have to meet environmental standards for manufacturing green crackers. For every product they manufacture a little bit of change in the use of chemicals and some additives will help them make firecrackers that will have 30 to 35 per cent less pollution," Rayalu, who has come from, NEERI head office at Nagpur for the workshop said.

Hands-on training in respect of a variety of firecrackers, including sparklers popularly known as Fuljhuri, flower pots (popularly known as Tubri) and fire torches, popularly known as Rangmashal, will be imparted.

NEERI has developed new formulations without the use of barium nitrate in presence of additives with a consequent reduction in emissions as there has been litigation regarding the use of barium nitrate in the manufacturing of firecrackers as it causes very high pollution.

A senior scientist at NEERI added that the practical training on Monday will be complemented by theoretical classes on Tuesday which will focus on clearing any doubt and confusion and awareness regarding green crackers.

The manufacturers will share their knowledge with their respective labourers so that they can produce green crackers meeting environmental norms.

Sukdev Naskar, spokesperson of the Pradesh Atasbazi Byabsayee Samiti said that in South 24-Parganas alone 60000 odd people are directly dependent on firecrackers to eking out a living. In the Maheshtala-Budge Budge belt, this figure is 12000.