East Midnapore: Trinamool wins all 12 seats in coop agri society polls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) won all the 12 seats in cooperative agriculture society elections in Egra I under East Midnapore beating the combined force of BJP and CPI(M). This has been a major blow to the Opposition parties ahead of the Panchayat elections.

Polls took place at Negua cooperative agriculture society elections on Tuesday in which BJP and Left put up a combined fight with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

The election process started at about 10 am and ended at 4 pm. Out of 910 total voters in the cooperative society around 773 people exercised their franchise.

The district Trinamool leaders said that the unholy nexus between the BJP and CPI(M) did not go down well with the people in the area. After the election result came up, the Trinamool leaders and workers alike took part in a celebration with the party members distributing sweets among the people in the vicinity.

BJP had been defeated badly in Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikri’s home turf in Nandigram in December last year when Trinamool won all the seats in a cooperative body election there. Trinamool bagged the Bheturia Cooperative election in Nandigram by winning all 12 seats at that time. BJP had failed to get a single seat. TMC won three cooperative elections at the Haldia block in December last year as well. Trinamool also won another cooperative election in Murshidabad’s Nowda block.

The ruling party also won the Patashpur II block cooperative board election in the same month.

Incidentally in November 2022, Trinamool Congress swept polls to another cooperative body in East Midnapore’s Panskura.

Out of 12 seats in the Panskura cooperative body, TMC won 7 while CPI (M) received 4 seats. BJP got only 1 seat.