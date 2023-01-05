Dum Dum-Barrackpore: Tapas Roy becomes TMC organisational president

rinamool Congress on Wednesday announced the name of Tapas Roy as the new organisational president for Dum Dum-Barrackpore.

The ruling party in the state issued a press statement saying that the party under the guidance and inspiration of party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the appointment of the district president for Dum Dum-Barrackpore organisational district under North 24-Parganas.

Partha Bhowmick was earlier the organisational president. Bhowmick was inducted into the cabinet recently following which the post remained vacant. After his name was announced as the organisational president, Roy said that it is a great responsibility as 14 assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat fall under this jurisdiction.