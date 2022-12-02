Duare Sarkar: Over 54K camps held, about 81.77L visit them till Nov 30

kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi will hold a meeting to take stock of various ongoing government projects, including Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) on Friday.



Till November 30, about 54469 Duare Sarkar camps have been held across the state with over 81.77 lakh visiting them. Nearly 2.5 lakh people visited on the last day of November.

Secretaries of 20 government departments will be present during the meeting while the district magistrates, SDOs and BDOs will be attending it in virtual mode. The Duare Sarkar that was slated to conclude on November 30 has been extended till December 5.

The other projects that will be taken up at the meeting include Matir Shristi, Jal Jeevan Mission (Jal Swapno) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The Chief Secretary will give directions on the disposal of all applications received at the Duare Sarkar camps by December 31. This year applications in connection with 27 services are being received at Duare Sarkar camps. The new services introduced at the ongoing 5th edition of Duare Sarkar have received a good response with several applications received for the registration of fishermen. After scrutiny, they will be provided with a photo identity card along with the registration number. The registered fishermen will be entitled to various benefits which the state government has been taking for providing a boost to the fisheries sector.

Applications for a good number of new connections for electricity were also received at the camps along with a plea for a waiver in electricity bills.

Domestic consumers having outstanding dues may avail of the waiver of 50 per cent of the dues upto December 31, 2018, if the remaining 50 per cent amount is paid at a time.

Also late payment surcharge (–billed and projected) till December 31, 2018, will be waived fully.

The same also holds for shallow tube wells, deep tube wells and river lift irrigation run by individuals or beneficiaries/ farmers committees.

The applications for Swasthya Sathi and Lakshmir Bhandar have also been quite satisfactory.Paray Samadhan started on November 1 and continued till November 15. Dwivedi will also take stock of the disposal of such applications whose dateline is on December 31.Some senior officials of several departments have also been asked to be present for Friday's meeting.