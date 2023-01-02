Duare Sarkar: More than 1 cr applications received

KOLKATA: The 5th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) that concluded on Dec 31, 2022 witnessed submission of more than 1.07 crore applications by citizens for availing benefits of various government schemes.



During this edition, a total of 82,345 camps were held, of which 28,381 (34.5 per cent) were mobile camps. Around 97 lakh citizens registered in these camps with mobile camps catering to 14.95 lakh (15.4 per cent) visitors. Duare Sarkar, the state government's flagship outreach initiative, was initially scheduled from November 1 to 30. But, it was subsequently extended up to December 31, 2022 with overwhelming response elicited at the camps.

The highest applications were received in connection with Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna under which almost 35 lakh applications were received. This social security scheme for unorganised workers provides three types of benefits- death benefits, providend fund benefits and disability benefits. As per records of the state Labour department during financial year 2021-22, 79471 workers have been benefitted with the total amount spent being Rs 246 crore.For Swasthya Sathi scheme more than 10 lakh applications have been submitted, followed by Krishak Bandhu in which more than 8.34 lakh applications were received. In case of Lakshmir Bhandar, over 7.61 lakh applications have been submitted. About 6.58 lakh applications were received for registration of fishermen. The new services introduced at the current edition also received excellent response with more than 1.2 lakh applications for various types of pattas being received. About 2.25 lakh applications were received for electricity waiver while more than 1.27 lakh applications were received for new electricity connections. Duare Sarkar has also received the Platinum Award in the Public Digital Platforms – Central Ministries, Departments and States' category of the Digital India Awards 2022 of the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT. The award will be given to the state on January 7 at Vigyan Bhavan.