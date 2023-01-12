Down memory lane

In conversation with Alapan Bandyapadhyay, Chairman of West Bengal Heritage Commission

How were your days at RKM?

My days at RKM Narendrapur were wonderful, fabulous, and very instructive.

RKM follows a strict discipline. How important is it in character building?

RKM’s strict and austere disciplinary regimen has been most important in our character building.

What’s your best memory of RKM?

I particularly fondly remember the pre-Puja morning prayers when we used to sing the ‘Agamani’ songs to welcome Uma to her homeland in Bengal.

Were you interested in sports?

Yes, I was interested particularly in football.

RKM believes in value education and character building — the ideology of Swamiji. How important is it in man-making in today’s world?

Value Education has always been the fulcrum thrust in RKM and I feel Swamiji’s teachings are very much relevant in today’s world. They teach you courage and fearlessness.

Your favourite subject?

History.

Your favourite teacher?

There were several great teachers, but I was most influenced by Ajitda, late Ajit Sengupta, who taught us the art of public speaking.

One subject you feel should be mandatory in educational institutions?

Indian History, as I feel the prism of our history is of utmost importance in understanding our life and times.

What’s your message to aspiring civil servants?

Work hard and you will surely succeed