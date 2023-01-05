‘Don’t politicise, first clear dues of 100 days work’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre on Wednesday to clear the pending dues in connection with MGNREGS (100 days work) rather than indulging in politics.

When questioned about the central team from the Panchayati Raj department scheduled to visit Malda and East Midnapore district to oversee work related with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Banerjee said: “I am presently at the religious Kapil Muni temple. This place is not for politics. But I will urge the Centre not to politicise things and clear the dues of 100 days work,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee’s remark assumes significance on the backdrop of state Panchayats and Rural Development secretary receiving a written communiqué from the Union government that two separate teams will be coming to Malda and East Midnapore to oversee the progress of work related to Awas Yojana. It has been stated that the central teams will be reaching the state by the first week of January.

Bengal government has approved more than 10 lakh houses under Awas Yojana in the last six days of December setting a record. State government has given clear instructions that around 11.36 lakh houses must be completed under this scheme within March 31. According to sources 89 per cent of the potential beneficiaries have been given approval while for the remaining 11 per cent the process has been going on. Meanwhile, in another development the ruling TMC in the state on Wednesday alleged that BJP has been making false promises regarding the PM Awas Yojana scheme to bring crowd to the rallies of Suvendu Adhikari. “Lies and deception are defining markers of @BJP4Bengal. FALSE PROMISES of PMAY houses are used to draw crowds at @SuvenduWB’s rallies. While BJP-led Centre withholds funds due for rural housing assistance in WB. Bengal will not fall for their gimmicks!” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Nabanna had directed the district administrations to complete the survey relating to the distribution of houses under Awas Yojana within December 31 to accelerate the process.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting last month with the District Magistrates giving instructions regarding the distribution of houses under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme. Prodded by the top brass, the district administrations acted on a war footing and the officials carried out surveys to ascertain the genuine beneficiaries. Approval has already been given for 10.19 lakh houses which will come up under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme.