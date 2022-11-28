Domkal: TMC leader attacked at son's eatery

Kolkata: Former vice-chairman of Domkal Municipality Pradip Chaki, who is also a Trinamool Congress leader, was attacked by a group of miscreants on Sunday afternoon at his son's restaurant.



Around 3:30 pm on Sunday when he was relaxing inside the restaurant, around 20 miscreants arrived and asked his about Chaki.

When Chaki's son called him, the miscreants started beating him iron rods and pistol butt. Chaki's son was also assaulted while trying to save his father. The Trinamool Congress leader was rushed to Domkal hospital from where he was shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Police have registered a case against unknown miscreants and started probe.