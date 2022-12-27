Doctors at Barasat Dist Hosp perform surgery to remove 'nodular swelling' on cheeks of 50-yr-old

kolkata: Barasat District Hospital that has been recently elevated to the status of a medical college has given a fresh lease of life to a 50-year-old patient who was suffering from 'nodular swelling' on both his cheeks. The patient did not however feel any pain.



The patient, Piyarul Mondal, a resident of Mallickpara area of Bira in North 24-Parganas was brought to the outpatient department around two months ago.

Dr Kalyan Pal at the ENT department examined the patient.

"CT Scan of nose and PNS which were performed on the patient showed bilateral symmetrical soft tissue SOL anterior

to both maxillary antrum. Operation excision biopsy was done under G.A. December 1. Biopsy report suggested Histiocytic Lesion favouring fibrous Histiocytoma which is very rare in facial region," Dr Pal said.

A team of doctors led by Dr Pal carried out the operation recently.

They took all types of precautions while carrying out the surgery on the patient. The patient recovered well.

Postoperative condition of patient is stated to be well and he is under follow up, hospital sources said.

The hospital recently carried out critical surgery on a 15-year-old girl from a remote village of North 24-Parganas' Basirhat.

The patient has been suffering from a tumor in her blood vessels for more than 4 years.

She has been given a new lease as well. She is now doing well as per sources.