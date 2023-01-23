Doctor run over by truck at Narayangarh

KOLKATA: A Kharagpurbased doctor was run over by a truck on Monday morning at Narayangarh in West Midnapore. Police have started a probe to identify the truck.



According to sources, on Monday morning, the Kharagpur based doctor, identified as Goutam Mukherjee (45), along with his family members were on their way to Digha riding a car along the National Highway (NH)-60.

Near the Ukunmari area in Narayangarh, a truck collided with Chatterjee’s car on its right side and kept on moving on the same direction.

Chatterjee chased the truck and was able to intercept it after a few hundred metres.

It had been alleged that the truck driver and Chatterjee got involved in an altercation.

As the truck driver was sitting on the driver’s seat, suddenly he turned the engine on and ran the vehicle over Mukherjee.

The doctor was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is alleged that the truck driver deliberately ran the vehicle over Mukherjee. Police is trying to trace the offending truck and nab the driver.

Meanwhile, the wife of Mukherjee alleged that despite she called the cops, police reached the spot late and none of the local people helped them to rush the doctor to hospital.