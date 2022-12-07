Docs remove peanut from lung of 4-yr-old

KOLKATA: The SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 4-year-old Noor Islam by removing peanut from his lung.



The Institute of Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery, a centre of excellence at the SSKM Hospital has carried out Rigid Bronchoscopy to remove the peanut.

The child, a resident from Malda, had swallowed a pea nut and it accidentally entered into the windpipe and got placed in his lung.

As a result, the patient started complaining of respiratory distress. The activity of the lung was getting reduced. The family members initially thought that a piece of guava might have stuck inside his windpipe.

A CT scan was performed at a local hospital in Malda, where the family members were told that something remained stuck inside his body.

The child was brought to the Institute of Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery at the SSKM Hospital. A team of doctors was formed and it carried out an operation.

Rigid Bronchoscopy was followed to remove the peanut. It is a procedure used to gain access to the patient's airway and allows the passage of larger airway instruments and cameras to diagnose and treat airway disease.

This form of bronchoscopy is done by highly trained specialists. His life could have been at stake if the surgery was not performed on time.