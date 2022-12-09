DMs asked to ensure facilities of plaint box, control room for rural housing scheme

kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department on Thursday directed the district magistrates to ensure facilities of complaint box and control room for accepting complaints related to rural housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The house-to-house verification for beneficiaries under PMAY has begun in full swing.



As per directions by the Additional Secretary of the P&RD department complaint box should be kept in the office of all BDO, SDO and DM. Control room should be opened in every SDO office for contacting all the beneficiaries and collecting complaints. The complaints received must be duly enquired and disposed.

The control room should have 15-20 members for contacting listed households to assess their eligibility and to receive complaints , if any.

The services of Civil Defence volunteers can also be utilised for this purpose. The DMs have also been advised to take up publicity in the best possible way about complaint boxes and control rooms . Any senior officer may be given the responsibility to manage both complain box and control room handling.

The state government wants to give top priority in verification of eligible households and the houses should be sanctioned within one month from the date of approval. The department has already issued detailed instruction for conducting house to house visit , job card mapping, gram sabha meeting and preparing permanent waiting list for rural housing scheme. "Identification and remand of ineligible beneficiaries are very crucial for proper implementation of the scheme and we want to maintain 100 per cent transparency in the whole process. Chief Secretary had held a meeting last Friday and had meted out clear cut instructions," a senior official of P& RD department said.

The Centre has recently sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 8200 crore for Bengal under PMAY in which allotment of 11.36 lakh houses have been given for the fiscal 2022-23.