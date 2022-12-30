Districts asked to increase daily COVID-19 sample tests

kolkata: State Health department has directed all the districts to increase the daily Covid sample tests. The development comes on a day when the state registered a drop in daily infection.



Only 6 new infected cases have been reported on Thursday while on Wednesday the daily cases registered at 9. The positivity rate on Thursday was registered at 0.11 per cent.

Around 5,600 Covid samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far performed 26,947,374 sample tests. On Tuesday the daily cases in Bengal stood at 8. No death was reported on Thursday as well. The total active cases stood at 58 on Thursday. Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent. Around 48 patients are in home isolation whereas only 10 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital.

Meanwhile, the mock drills are going on at several hospitals. It started in the state on Tuesday and it will continue till December 30. Mock drills will be completed in a total 90 hospitals of the state by Friday.

In another development, the Centre has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming in from China, Japan and four other countries from January 1, 2023. The development takes place after the Covid cases have gone up in these countries. Passengers traveling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travelling. Kolkata airport has already been alerted by the state health department.

State government has already issued certain directives to the hospitals and the districts have been asked to increase Covid infrastructure to meet any unforeseen situation. A high level virtual meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi at Nabanna on Wednesday where specific instructions have been given to the District Magistrates.

The hospitals will have to ensure adequate supply of oxygen so that Covid beds are fitted with oxygen facilities besides dedicated beds.