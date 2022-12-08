Discover Kolkata: QR code-based 'Integrated City Pass' to be introduced

KOLKATA: Come December 15, the state Tourism department will introduce a 'QR code-based Integrated City Pass' for tourists who want to visit different tourist attractions in and around Kolkata avoiding the hassle of standing in queue to purchase tickets.



"We are introducing this Integrated City Pass for facilitating easy and convenient access to 21 major tourist attractions in the city for both domestic and international tourists visiting the city. The pass called 'Discover Kolkata' will remain valid for seven days. The pass can be booked online through the Tourism department website www.wbtourism.gov.in" Babul Supriyo, state Tourism minister said.

The pass for all 21 destinations will be available at Rs 495, however, the tourists will also have the liberty to avail lesser number of places of interest as per their choice. The price will be in conformity with the entry fees of the destinations they are booking.

The places of interest where the facilities of the City Pass can be availed are Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Netaji Bhawan, Nehru Children Museum, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, Smaranika Tram Museum, Asiatic Society, Swami Vivekananda's Ancestral House, Science City, Nicco Park, Rabindra Tirtha, Nazrul Tirtha, Aircraft Museum, Eco Park, Alipore Museum, Mother's Wax Museum, Gandhi Ashram, Natya Sodh Sansthan (Bidhannagar), Kolkata Port Maritime Heritage Museum, State Archaeological Museum and Kolkata Police Museum.

"Depending upon the response, we will go on adding some more destinations in this City Pass like Alipore Zoological Gardens, Birla Planetarium, Marble Palace, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Museum to name a few. We are also trying to engage a dedicated person in all these places of interest who will ensure that those visitors who have availed the QR code enabled Kolkata City Pass can avoid the queue while entering into the tourist destinations," Supriyo added.

Winter has already set in, and during December – January the footfall at all the tourist destinations in the city is healthy.

The pass is transferable; however, one destination can be visited only once. As soon as the QR code gets scanned at a particular destination, it automatically gets lapsed and cannot be visited a second time with the same pass.