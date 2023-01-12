‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ campaign kicks off with ‘Anchale Ek Din’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched its new mass outreach campaign, ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ (Didi’s Protective Shield) to check and ensure that people get benefits from the pro-people projects of the state government.

The first phase of the campaign ‘Anchale Ek Din/Nagare Ek Din’ (One day in the area) started on Wednesday, where state-level party leadership will spend a day each at all Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies across Bengal.

Under the ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ (DSK) initiative, around 3.5 lakh volunteers of the ruling Trinamool Congress will reach out to approximately 10 crore people of Bengal in 60 days starting January 11.

Earlier in the day, a TMC leader said: “The programme started this morning. Till reports last came in, 44 Gram Panchayats have been covered.”

TMC announced that from Wednesday, TMC leaders and workers (Didir Doot) will make overnight visits to villages and municipal blocks across Bengal, engaging with Panchayats or urban local body officials and the common people.

Party workers said the DSK campaign is a testimony to the fact that the ruling party has always promoted “inclusive and participatory governance”. TMC leaders interacted with the local public to understand the ground-level issues and took suggestions from the residents for more targeted interventions.

The workers of the party carried a letter by Mamata Banerjee during their visits to the households. The letter said: “In 2011, Bengal was in a state of decline and utter destitution, you entrusted me with the responsibility to lead the state on the path of progress”.