‘Didir Doots to reach out to over 10 crore people across the state’

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday held press conferences at two Assembly constituencies in north and south Kolkata as part of the Didir Suraksha Kawach (DSK), the massive outreach programme which was launched on January 2.



The presser at Kashipur-Belgachhia was addressed by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen, Kashipur-Belgachhia MLA Atin Ghosh and local councillors, the one at Rashbehari was addressed by Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy, Rashbehari MLA Debasish Kumar and local councillors of the area.

After unveiling the DSK logo, MLA Debashish Kumar who is also the AITC South Kolkata District President, said: “15 schemes are covered under the Suraksha Kawach, which include Khadya Sathi, Banglar Awas Yojana, Nijo Griha Nijo Bhumi, Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Aikyashree, Student Credit Card, Lakshmir Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu, Samajik Suraksha Yojana, Manabik Pension, Jai Bangla Pension Scheme, Bidhaba Bhata and Yuvashree and ‘Didir Doots’ will be taking these schemes to over 10 crore people of Bengal, which is a massive achievement for the party.”

He added: “Press conferences are being held throughout Bengal, both at the district and the Vidhan Sabha level to let people know what the DSK campaign is all about.

In north Kolkata, MLA Atin Ghosh elaborated on the Anchal-E-Ek Din and Nagar-E-Ek Din modules of the DSK campaign. He explained how the AITC leadership will spend one day at every Aanchal in Bengal and interact with the locals and hear their grievances.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen, on the other hand, hit out at the BJP government and claimed that BJP’s outreach programmes only relied on advertisements and very little on the ground.

“Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, Didir Doots will hit the ground rather than just promoting the campaign via advertisements. We have seen in the past how successful Didi Ke Bolo and other flagship campaigns have been. Didir Suraksha Kawach, too, will achieve all the goals we have envisioned,” Sen added.