‘Didir Doot’ lodges plaint against teachers for coming to school late

COOCH BEHAR: Parthapratim Roy, Chairman, North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Inspector of Schools regarding Basgir Dham AP School of Dinhata, Cooch Behar.



Roy had visited the school on Monday morning as “Didir Doot.”

He wanted to talk to the teachers and ask them if the school was facing any problems.

To his utter dismay, not a single teacher was present in the school at 11 am though the students were waiting patiently.

“The local residents also complained to me about this. They (the local residents) stated that every day the teachers arrive late and the students were suffering owing to this,” added Parthapratim Roy, while talking about the allegations raised by the local residents against the teachers.