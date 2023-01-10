Diasporas ‘brand ambassadors’ of India in the world, says PM Modi

Bhopal: Inaugurating the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Indian diasporas were the brand ambassadors of the country in the universe, India was not only the ‘centre of knowledge’ but had the potential also to become a ‘skill capital’ of the world.



PM Modi was addressing the PBD convention, a three-day (January, 8,9 and 10) event of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) being organised in the cleanest city in the country, Indore of Madhya Pradesh at the Brilliant Convention Centre. As many as 3,500 NRI delegates from 70 countries are taking part in the convention.

The PM said that for centuries, the world has been eager to know India’s philosophy, culture, life values, global vision, and glorious traditions. Its growing economy, science, technology, defence and space science are unique and the centre of attraction to the world, he also said.

“Today, India has its own distinct voice and identity globally, which will become stronger in future. It is an important responsibility of the NRIs to calm the curiosity being grown to understand India in the world and they should promote India’s model, ‘Sustainable Future’ across the world”, Modi said.

Modi asserted, “India is not only the ‘centre of knowledge’ in the world but has the potential also to become a ‘skill capital’ of the universe and can become the engine of development.

He appealed to overseas Indians to contribute to promoting ‘Make in India, Yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts, and coarse grains in the world.

Expressing praise for Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that the heartland of the country has its own special identity, its Narmada water, forests, tribal traditions, and spirituality are all special and unforgettable. Grand Shri Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain is divine, go there, pay a visit to Lord Mahakal and get blessings”, he applied to NRIs.

PM further said that India has got a chance of chairing the G-20 summit so NRIs’ responsibility has increased more to tell the world about India. Hailing NRIs contribution to the world, he said that they are engaged in building a capable and strong India, wherever they live, they keep Bharat in their heart.

Modi expressed gratitude to the President of Guyana, Mohammed Irfan Ali for gracing the event as chief guest and the President of Suriname, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi as a guest of honour.

On this occasion, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the gathering and said that PM Modi has been making constant efforts for building a strong and prosperous India and has given mantras of self-reliance, cleanliness and a strong economy, which are being implemented by MP, on the ground. Indore accepted his call for cleanliness in such a way that every citizen of the city picked up a broom and it has become the cleanest city six times consecutively, Chouhan also said.

Comparing PM Modi with Swami Vivekanand, the CM said that the thoughts of one Narendra Ji (Swami ji) are being executed by another Narendra (Modi ji) as he talks about spreading the message of love and peace to the world and he only can do such work, and India has come forward in a lead role under his leadership.

Suriname’s President said that the motherland is greater than heaven, and the love, respect and hospitality received in the city made this feeling come true and the convention will open new doors of possibilities for both countries.

On this occasion, PM Modi unveiled the first-ever digital exhibition of the PBD on the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ -the contribution of NRIs to the Indian Freedom Struggle. PM Modi, the Presidents of Suriname and Guyana released a postage stamp on the theme “Go Safe-Go Trained”.

Paying a salute to India and remembering Mahatma Gandhi, President of Guyana, Ali said that the land of his forefathers is very important to him. He also praised Modi’s efforts to control the Covid-19 crisis.

At the outset of the programme, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the guests and highlighted the objectives of the PBD. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Indore’s in-charge and MP Home Dr Minister Narottam Mishra and BJP state president VD Sharma were also present during the event.