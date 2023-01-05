DHR earns 169% more than last fiscal till 3rd quarter of 2022-23

: The world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has registered record earnings in the financial year 2022-23 (till 3rd quarter). It has skyrocketed to a 169 per cent increase than 2021-2022 financial year.

Incidentally, the DHR is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Darjeeling. A Northeast Frontier Railways in a post claimed that the earnings of the DHR from April 2020 to December 2021 was Rs. 5.67 crore.

The earnings upto December 2022 (third quarter of the financial year) was Rs. 15.28 crore, a whopping 169 per cent increase.

The DHR has recorded the highest ever monthly revenue generation of nearly Rs. 3.20 crore against the expenditure of Rs. 2.75 crore during

May, 2022. It was approximately 54 per cent higher than the earlier highest of Rs. 2.07 crore in May, 2018-19,” stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relation Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR.)

Till May, 2022, the DHR has earned more than Rs. 4.73 crore while the annual expense was at around Rs. 4.53 crore during this period.

The DHR has added a number of services that have helped it reach the figure. Along with the daily services between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and NJP-Darjeeling; the DHR runs joy rides which are

most sought after. “Introduction of Air condition coaches in summer along with Vistadome coaches offering picturesque views have further added value to the services,” stated a DHR official.

The 16 km joyride starts from Darjeeling Railway station to Ghoom and back with stoppages at the famous Batasia Loop and Ghoom Railway museum. The joy rides cost Rs. 1600 per passenger for

vista dome coach; Rs. 1500 for steam service and Rs. 1000 for diesel service. At present there are 8 joyride services plying

from Darjeeling to Ghoom and back. Out of the 8, four are hauled by steam loco and four by diesel.