'Devotees visiting Darjeeling can stay in Nivedita Cottage now'

Darjeeling: On Monday, Swami Bodhasaranandaji inaugurated 'Nivedita Cottage' located on the premises of the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC) Roy Villa, Darjeeling.



"Devotees visiting Darjeeling can stay in the Nivedita Cottage. For reservation, rules and regulations along with tariff they will have to email us at darjeeling@rkmm.org," stated Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head, Darjeeling.

The Nivedita Cottage offers 10 rooms with a picturesque view of the majestic Kanchenjunga along with a lawn.

"The revenue generated from the cottage will be used for different social welfare programmes of the RKMNECC" added the Centre Head.

RKMNECC is housed at Roy Villa in Darjeeling town. This is the house where Sister Nivedita had breathed her last on October 13, 1911. She was cremated in the crematorium in Darjeeling. On July 10, 2013 the Government of West Bengal had officially handed over Roy Villa to the Ramakrishna Mission.

"This place has been sanctified by the stay of Sister Nivedita. People from all over the world are attracted to this place and want to visit this Centre. A favourable environment has to be created so that people can spend some fruitful time here," advised Swami Bodhasaranandaji. Swami Vivekananda, in a letter to the Maharaja of Mysore had once written: "They alone live who live for others. The rest are more dead than alive."

"Sister Nivedita is an epitome of this. She gave her all in service of the society and for India. Till the time Swamiji is remembered, Sister Nivedita will also be remembered," stated Swami Bodhasaranandaji, Assistant General Secretary, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

The RKMNECC undertake a number of social welfare programmes throughout the year including imparting technical training; Relief distribution; Clothes distribution; Ration distribution to the elderly and needy along with the Gadadhar Abhyudaya Prakalpa (GAP,) for children from the locality, specially the tea gardens. The programme includes providing regular education, moral education, physical training and food to around 75 children.

Prior to visiting Darjeeling, Swami Bodhasaranandaji was in Sahudangi, Jalpaiguri, to preside over the formal meeting for the handover ceremony of the Ashrama to the Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math. This RKM Centre is involved in welfare activities in the locality all round the year.