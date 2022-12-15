'Despite pucca house, BJP MLA wife's name on beneficiary list'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders came down heavily on the BJP after the name of the wife of BJP MLA from Sonamukhi Dibakar Ghorami's wife appeared in the list of beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) though she has a Pucca house.



The project is meant for those who do not have a pucca house. Shashi Panja, state Industry minister tweeted: "Despite having a pucca house, Sonamukhi BJP MLA Dibakar Ghorami's wife's name was found in the PMAY list. CORRUPT LEADERS of @BJP4Bengal, instead of catering to those in need, are catering to themselves. We reiterate, Bengal shall continue to reject such evil forces."

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress state general secretary tweeted: "With each passing day, @BJP4Bengal will themselves prove why the people of Bengal fiercely REJECTED them. Sonamukhi BJP MLA Dibakar Ghorami's wife Pratima Ghorami's name was found in the PMAY list. All this while owning a pucca house.#ShameOnBJP."

Following the instruction of the state government, BDOs in various districts will carry out surveys through videography to ensure that the names of ineligible people are removed from the list of names of genuine beneficiaries who are intending to get a house under the 'Banglar Bari' project.

Nabanna has already directed the district administrations to complete the survey relating to the distribution of houses under Awas Yojana within December 31.

The district officials have been asked to do adequate documentation while doing the survey. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with the DMs of various districts on Tuesday giving instructions regarding the distribution of houses under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme.

The district officials have been asked to take police force while doing the survey at the grass root level. The main purpose of the survey is to ensure that the names of ineligible candidates do not feature in the list of authentic beneficiaries who are intending to get a Pucca house under the scheme. The officials will have to pick up the list as a random sample. BDOs will also take photographs while performing the survey.

It may be mentioned here that ASHA and Anganwadi workers had faced opposition in various places while performing surveys of Awas Yojana.

The DMs of various districts have been directed to make sure that there are only the eligible candidates in the list of potential beneficiaries. It was learnt that five districts received the highest number of complaints where the names of genuine beneficiaries were omitted from the list.

These districts are East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, Nadia, East Burdwan. All these districts have already been warned.