'Despite owning mansion, Union min father's name on beneficiary list'

KOLKATA: A fresh political slugfest erupted over Trinamool Congress's allegation that the name of Bidhubushan Pramanik, the father of Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik, was on the list of eligible residents under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.



Trinamool Congress- run Cooch Behar municipality Chairman, Rabindranath Ghosh, alleged that despite owning a palatial mansion in Cooch Behar, the name of Nisith Pramanik`s father appears in the list of recipients eligible for getting houses under the PMAY scheme.

Pramanik could not be contacted.

However, the BJP`s Cooch Behar district president, Sukumar Roy came forward to defend the Union minister.

Roy said that this is a conspiracy hatched to malign Pramanik and his party in the backdrop of the recent investigation that revealed that Trinamool Congress leaders owning crores of rupees and multiple houses have got enrolled for beneficiary under the PMAY scheme.

The scheme is basically meant for those who are below a particular financial status level.

Nisith Pramanik is the BJP Lok Sabha member from

the Cooch Behar Parliamentary constituency.