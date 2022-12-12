Despite bids to derail exam, TET 2022 conducted smoothly: Min

KOLKATA: Alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by 'a section of people' to halt the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 process in an apparent bid to discredit the initiative taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the interest of lakhs of primary teaching job aspirants, state Education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday said despite such attempts, the exam could be held smoothly.



Addressing a press conference, Basu said was satisfied that the exams could be conducted smoothly despite attempts by 'some people' to derail the process and give a bad name to the Mamata Banerjee government. The state Education minister also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and his greetings to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) for conducting the test smoothly and successfully.

"Many efforts were made to prevent the TET from being conducted properly and the examination to be thwarted. Some people tried to disrupt it. But the Board took the exam by avoiding that obstacle," Basu said. Basu denied that there had been any question paper leak in the TET examination and alleged 'some people' wanted to disrupt the examination process to discredit the Mamata Banerjee government by circulating fake question papers on WhatsApp.

Asserting there was no question paper leak in the exams, the minister said "the purported question having been shared on social media is fake bearing no resemblance with the real ones." Basu, however, refrained from naming any party or individual. He said the WBBPE has lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime cell about circulation of fake contents on WhatsApp.

Basu said the exams were held in a peaceful manner and called for cooperation from everybody "as we have to see the deserving TET candidates get jobs. But not everyone can get job. It has to be borne in mind."

Reacting to Suvendu Adhikari's allegation of malpractice, Basu said: "If anyone has got any concrete information, he should share the same with the primary board."