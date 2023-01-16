Descendants of Keshab Chandra Sen, Narendra Nath Sen run into heritage hurdle, reach out to Hakim

KOLKATA: The descendants of Indian philosopher and owner of Indian Mirror newspaper, Keshab Chandra Sen, and academician and the newspaper’s editor, Narendra Nath Sen, have run into a hurdle as one of the members of the present generation sought the help of Mayor Firhad Hakim for not being able to repair their ancestral building owing to the Grade I heritage status of the property.



Kalpana Sen, a senior citizen, reached out to the Mayor recently. She said that the property at 52 A Indian Mirror Street, where she resides along with other family members, is in a dilapidated condition. She mentioned that the current residents are all descendants of Keshab Chandra Sen and Narendra Nath Sen.

She said that the property is situated at over 7 cottah land. She informed that due to the financial crunch, the residents could not afford to renovate it by themselves and hence had approached a developer.

Sen complained that the developer is not able to start repair work since the property is listed as a Grade I heritage property under KMC. She clarified that the entire property is not of heritage value but only the main gateway is listed as heritage which is also in a precarious condition. She pointed out that the other half of the property was, however, allowed to be renovated but the portion where she resides, was not allowed.

As per KMC heritage records, premises 52 A and 52B of Indian Mirror Street are noted as ‘heritage’. The record also mentions that the ‘gateway’ is of heritage value. The gateway concerned was named ‘Gateway of Aryan Cottage’.

Kalpana Sen said the heritage status was given during the time of the former Mayor Subrata Mukherjee, in 2002. She said there has been no maintenance of the heritage gateway and questioned why she is not being allowed to repair the building despite paying taxes for it.

Hakim said that he will take the matter to the heritage commission. He said: “If only the gateway is of heritage value then we will try and obtain permission to repair the building”. He highlighted that heritage properties are the pride of Kolkata but most remain ill-maintained.

“We can’t do away with heritage properties but surely renovations can be carried out by keeping the look intact,” he said.

As per KMC, heritage properties are of three categories- Grade I, Grade II A and B, and Grade III. In Grade I, no external change is permissible. The use of the building should also be compatible with the category of heritage building. In Grade II A, the rule is the same but new construction may be allowed in the open land within the premises in a compatible manner but the new construction cannot obstruct the view of the heritage building.

In Grade II B, horizontal and vertical addition and alteration of the building could be allowed but in compatibility with the heritage building. In Grade III, a plaque depicting the history of the building should be provided. Where the structure has no architectural importance, demolition of the structure may be allowed.