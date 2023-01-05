Demand national status for Gangasagar Mela: Mamata 

Drawing parallels between Kumbh Mela and Gangasagar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a one-day tour of the area, lashed out at the Centre for its step-motherly attitude towards Bengal. She also demanded that the Centre accord national status to the annual Gangasagar fair considering the huge turnout of pilgrims not only from different parts of the country but also across the world.

“Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh is connected by railways as well as by road. But to come to Gangasagar Mela, pilgrims have to use the water route. Crores of people have to take the waterway to reach here and, on their way back. We have urged the Centre repeatedly but they have not given a penny for the development of Gangasagar. The Kumbh Mela gets financial assistance from the Centre. But the Central government does not give even 10 paise for this fair. The entire arrangement and infrastructural costs are borne by the state government alone. We want the Gangasagar Mela to be on the international map so that more foreign tourists come here,” Banerjee said.