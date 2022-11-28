D.EL.ED part II examination to commence today

Kolkata: The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) part-II examination of 2020-2022 batches and continuing candidates of 2018-2020 and 2019-2021 will begin from Monday. Ahead of the examination, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) released additional modalities for the holding of the examination.



The D.El.Ed examination will start on Monday and end on Wednesday, the same week. For these three days, the WBBPE has issued a list of rules that needs to be followed by the examination centre. They had earlier published several rules for the test on November 17 as well.

The additional rules include restrictions for the invigilators as well. They will not be allowed to carry phones into the examination halls and need to submit their phones to the centre superintendent or the venue-in-charge latest by 11:15 am. The examination on all three days will start from 12 noon to 3 pm. Moreover, only the centre superintendents or venue-in-charge, officer-in-charge and observers will be allowed to keep phones with them.

The WBBPE has ordered the presence of one invigilator for every 25 candidates. An observer will be designated for every centre and the question packets can only be opened in front of them. The board has also introduced emergency helpline numbers—9883480660 and 8902081201—for the candidates to call in case of any problem.

The board has clearly stated that any candidate caught cheating or following dishonest means during the examination will be expelled from taking the entire test. At least 45,000 candidates will be participating in this examination from 596 private and 60 government colleges. In another step to ensure transparency, the primary education board has ordered this examination to be held in state government schools and colleges instead of the candidate's home centre.