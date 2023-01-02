D.El.Ed Part II: Copies of marksheet to be available online from January 9

kolkata: The scanned copies of the marksheets of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Part-II examination for 2020-2022, which have been prepared digitally, will be made available from January 9 in the login of the respective institutes.



The scanned copies will be made available for handing over to the bona-fide students in order to enable them to submit a copy of the same with the application of Post Publication Review (PPR) within the stipulated time preferably by January 24.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) stated that the date of issuance of the marksheets of the D.El.Ed part-II examination will be notified shortly. Meanwhile, the PPR will be made available starting from January 9.

"The students who have failed or who remain 'NC/withheld', are requested to contact the Head of the concerned institution immediately for necessary procedures," the WBBPE stated.

The result of the examination, held in the month of November-2022 was announced on December 30. The candidates had to enter the valid registration number and roll number in the appropriate space provided to obtain the result.

According to the primary education board, a total of 21,209 male candidates and 23,009 female candidates had registered for the exam. Out of which 20,476 male and 22, 462 female candidates had appeared for the test. A total of 12,913 male and 15,802 female candidates obtained first division with distinction while 5336 male and 4909 female candidates obtained first division.

A total of 52 male and 48 female candidates did not clear the exam while 96 male and 81 female candidates were withheld. The D.El.Ed examination was conducted from November 28 to November 30.

Strict restrictions were ordered for both the candidates and invigilators. The invigilators were not allowed to carry phones into the examination halls and needed to submit their phones to the centre superintendent or the venue-in-charge latest by 11:15 am. The examination on all three days started from 12 noon to 3 pm. Moreover only the centre superintendents or venue-in-charge, officer-in-charge and observers were allowed to keep phones with them.

The WBBPE had ordered the presence of one invigilator for every 25 candidates. An observer was designated for every centre and the question packets could only be opened in front of them.